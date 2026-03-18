Yesterday, in a truly bizarre decision that exemplifies judicial arrogance and the supreme confidence of the midwit, a federal judge blocked a series of regulatory agency decisions regarding vaccines. District Court Judge Brian Murphy, a late-term appointee of President Otto Pen, issued a preliminary injunction reversing changes to the childhood vaccination schedule, staying the appointment of new members to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), and staying all votes taken by that newly constituted ACIP. You can read that decision by clicking on this link, or by opening the PDF file here:

Am Acad Peds V Rkf Jr 447KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

So federal judges now have sole authority to decide which vaccines should be injected into your child’s body, and mere health agency officials must preserve the status quo they found upon taking office or else face the wrath of the true executive authority in black robes that oversees the nation and has the final word on all regulatory matters. The most interesting stuff all shows up in the footnotes, here, like this one on pg. 41:

“…the Court finds.” An argument has been made before the court that some vaccines are dangerous, but the judge has decided that the vaccines are not dangerous, so the court decides what evidence is “more compelling on public health risks,” and therefore a single district court judge restores the old vaccine schedule. The law school graduate Brian Murphy has decided what scientific evidence is compelling, and has therefore decided which national immunization schedule must stand. Remember this premise, because it’s about to become interesting: A judge with no scientific education or experience has the ability and the authority to decide what scientific evidence is compelling, and therefore what medical standards must prevail.

Now pay special attention to the giant block of footnotes on pg. 30, in which Murphy decides who he’s willing to count as an expert on vaccines:

So Kirk Milhoan, for example, has both a PhD and an MD, and completed a residency in pediatrics and a fellowship in pediatric cardiology, but Judge Brian Murphy has decided that his expertise is insufficient for service on ACIP, barring his appointment.

Catherine Stein is a widely published epidemiologist and biostatistician with a high H-index and a long career teaching at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, but she can’t possibly assess vaccine safety and efficacy, because she has no qualifications as an expert.

And so on, and all from a judge who has personally declared — “…the Court finds” — that the old vaccine safety schedule is scientifically correct. Would identical credentials have been sufficient if the same appointees had supported the old immunization schedule? We’ll never know, but take a guess.

Murphy came highly recommended by a pair of Senate idiots, and his pathetic confirmation hearing was an abbreviated tongue bath, where he was asked no questions by any Republicans. A couple of Democrats asked him if it was true that he is very, very, very good and nice and kind, and he agreed that he was.

So now he’s your child’s final medical authority. Inject what the man tells you is correct, unbelievers. By the way, on the question of Dr. Kirk Milhoan lacking the credentials to serve as an expert on vaccines because he’s only an expert on pediatric myocarditis, note that the peer-reviewed literature now clearly says that some Covid-19 vaccinated children got myocarditis, while children who didn’t receive the vaccine didn’t. Ever. At all: “Myocarditis and pericarditis were documented only in the vaccinated groups, with rates of 27 and 10 cases/million after the first and second doses, respectively.” But for sure an expert on pediatric myocarditis has no business weighing in on that question.

The discourse around credentials and expertise has become so calcified and insane that it’s essentially a Lysenkoist gate. Science is perfect and unquestioning agreement with the administrative state and its pharmaceutical clients.