Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
YourGalapagosGullfriend's avatar
YourGalapagosGullfriend
5h

Q: What do you call the guy who finishes last in law school?

A: "Your Honor ..."

Reply
Share
9 replies
neener's avatar
neener
5h

So incredibly ludicrous. Total obstruction. He needs to be impeached.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Chris Bray and others
108 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture