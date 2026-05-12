Tell Me How This Ends

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Brian DeLeon's avatar
Brian DeLeon
1hEdited

I used to subscribe to the LA Times, oh about the time of the Stone Age. Read it every day. I remember reading Robin Abcarian, and she was either hit or miss. Then I started wiping my ass with the LA Times because it became nothing but pressed pulp, until I realized I liked Charmin better, then I stopped the LA Times altogether.

The LA Times is like a high school newsletter, full of “Betsy joined the cheer squad!” or “The Honor Society went to the museum!” In praise of Chris, for daring to even read such dreck.

To the larger point, it does seem clear the lefties have painted themselves into a corner, and have forced themselves to support some of the worst policies dreamed by man. Illegal immigration leading to human trafficking: bad. Valiant Tom Steyer pledging to abolish the agency in charge of stopping the human trafficking: good.

The schism inside Robin Abcarian’s brain must resemble an abyss.

And I love Abcarian’s description of Steve Hilton: who doesn’t like a British accent?

Good lord.

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Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
1h

They could vote in their own best interest and lie about it to their friends.

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