Tell Me How This Ends

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
4h

California: “We’re saving the Earth by shutting down oil drilling! We’ll just get whatever oil we need by tankers from the Middle East!”

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5 replies by Chris Bray and others
Chicago527's avatar
Chicago527
4h

Grew up in So Cal in the 60’s through 80’s. The state is like those memes you see of mug shots of meth addicts declining. A once stunning and beautiful girl deteriorating into a toothless, scab-faced street rat. It’s only taken about 20 years for it to happen.

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