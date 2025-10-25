This is a HUGE CRISIS! It’s a SHOCKING OUTRAGE! He could be IMPEACHED for this! It’s ONE OF THE BIGGEST SCANDALS IN THE HISTORY OF the, in the history of, in, in….sorry, what was I saying?
OH MY GOD LOOK THE EAST WING!!!!
The goal, I believe, is just to keep the citizenry furious & frothing 24/7 so that they never have a moment to settle down and think rationally. Little wonder that anxiety rates on the left are so high, when you're living in a perpetual state of fight or flight.
And Trump, “Have a good week. I’ll see you when I get back!” Waving from Air Force One.