Quick update before the main event: California Governor Patrick Bateman has vetoed SB 771, the bill that would have imposed million-dollar penalties on social media platforms for allowing mean speech (“violence perpetrated through algorithms”).

I would like to summon a team of psychologists and experienced criminal profilers to analyze that signature. But Gavin Newsom is a huge advocate of free speech, now, so Newsom 2028! He’s totally sincere, we swear, and this is not at all a calculated effort at political triangulation.

Second, the Gaza ceasefire was announced on October 8. The next day, the YouGov daily poll was this:

But wait. Sort by political party, and only 15% of Democrats are willing to believe that Trump played a significant role. The “we live in different realities” thing? Here it is:

If three percent of Republicans think the actual current President of the United States played no role at all in the Gaza ceasefire, somebody accidentally polled the staff of the Bulwark.

Sort by gender, and the difference is much less dramatic:

Unfortunate that the data can’t be sorted by both gender and party together, but I’m taking guesses.

Anyway, prepare for a wave of OBVIOUSLY TRUMP HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH ANY OF THIS GAZA STUFF, especially from your leftist wine aunt in Mill Valley.

Meanwhile, after the White House posted this image:

The idiotic social media staff of California’s jackass governor responded with this image:

We’re dealing with people who are lost. By the way this is Gavin Newsom’s director of communications, back when he was in college:

A longtime politician who thinks he’s going to be the President of the United States in a few years hired this dude to be his surrogate public voice as he prepares to raise his national profile. Gavin Newsom, ladies and gentlemen. Finger on the pulse. Should sweep through the Iowa caucuses like wildfire. Click on the link to that Dumb and Dumber snark-post above and read the replies. When people despise your message but you don’t engage in the slightest course correction, you may not be headed for the White House.