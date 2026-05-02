Going a bit farther.

At the Federalist this week, I wrote about the truly amazing debate between the top candidates in CA-11, competing to see who will replace Boxwine Pelosi: “The California Primary Election Season Is Screaming A Warning For The Nation.” And I said that “if you have a couple of hours to clearly understand the dark future of the Democrat Party, this is it.” It really is, if you feel like torturing your brain for two hours. But, excerpts follow the big video, I think I can give you the whole flavor in just a couple of minutes.

In that Federalist post, I embedded a video excerpt in which the congressional candidate Saikat Chakrabarti, AOC’s former chief of staff, lays out his vision for the future of American housing: funded by government, built by a government “public developer” from a government-owned stockpile of construction materials, and then paid for with federal housing vouchers. “Soup to nuts, housing is a government activity,” I said. You can watch that video at the Federalist; here’s the link again.

But Chakrabarti did this over and over and over. All activities are to be government activities. Nothing above the state, nothing against the state, nothing outside the state. I mention communism in the headline, here, but as I just quite broadly hinted, something else wafts in and out of his actual plan. Here’s a bunch of extra video, starting with the solution to homelessness. This only takes twenty seconds to watch:

People become homeless because they spend too much on groceries and medical care and housing and they can’t keep up with all those costs, so the solution is to nationalize all of it: government grocery stores, single-payer healthcare, “social housing.” Everything is to be government, which makes it free, so no one has to worry about costs anymore.

Also, businesses are just…making stuff, without a comprehensive central plan, so government has to plan the economy so industry can develop “intentionally.”

He’s reinvented gleichschaltung. This isn’t socialism — it’s national socialism. He’s sometimes echoing Stalin and sometimes cosplaying Hitler, like a tennis match.

But finally, pivoting from fascism back to communism, tech companies should be bought by government, so we can “roll them into a publicly owned national AI lab, and use this technology for good,” a model that can also be used to develop a “clean economy to tackle climate change.”

So housing should be funded and built by government, then you should use a government housing voucher to live in it, and healthcare should be provided only by government, and technology companies should be bought up and rolled into a government technology institute, and energy should be owned and run by government, and you should buy food at government grocery stores. You maybe begin to get the picture. Anyway, we obviously need to vote for Democrats so we can fight Trump’s authoritarianism.

Also, don’t worry: Saikat Chakrabarti is polling second in CA-11, and will probably lose in the general election to this guy:

You think you’re glad to get rid of Nancy Pelosi, but give it a few months.

Also at the Federalist this week, I wrote about Elon Musk just absolutely crushing the idiots at the California Coastal Commission, the details of which are fun to read, and I dug deep into the substance of the serious and probably still developing charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center.

And finally, I noted that Mollie Hemingway’s in-depth discussion of the assassination threat directed against conservative Supreme Court justices over the Dobbs decision gave us a warning about the way the media and the left would discuss the latest (and mercifully inept) attempt to kill Donald Trump. If you haven’t read Mollie Hemingway’s new biography of Justice Samuel Alito, it’s well worth your time.