Tell Me How This Ends

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Mark In Houston's avatar
Mark In Houston
2hEdited

This is insane and scary at the same time. Where are all these Mamdani-wannabes coming from Chris? Manufactured on both east and west coasts - seemingly from deep socialist/Communist foreign rootstock. And to think - just in case this crazy dude doesn’t have enough appeal to win CD-11 Dem primary, we can count on good old home grown Scott Weiner to take his crazy-ass policies from Sacramento to the halls of the U.S. Congress.

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Regina Filippone's avatar
Regina Filippone
2h

It’s all soo depressing 😩

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