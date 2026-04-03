Tell Me How This Ends

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marlon1492's avatar
marlon1492
3d

I love this gem: “I think it is disappointing that we are platforming a woman who has helped drive the narrative that universities are not places of academic freedom and, thus, has helped drive the attacks on the very university we work at.”

Completely oblivious to the irony ...

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Frank's avatar
Frank
3d

Gee, I wonder if George Floyd murals were "quite divisive and a little bit ugly".

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