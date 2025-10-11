You hire a magician for your child’s fifth birthday — possibly a non-binary child, let’s not assume the gender — and he shows up with a silk top hat and a rabbit in a cage. The show starts, and he lets the children see the inside of the hat: See, no rabbit! Then he ambles over to the cage, yawning, takes the rabbit out, carries it across the stage right in front of everyone, puts the rabbit in the hat, and then “pulls the rabbit out of the hat.” Ta-da! Your child, bitter and disappointed by human existence, grows up to study sociology at Oberlin.

I’ve written very little this week, because this week is that magician. You can see the trick. They just took the stupid rabbit out of the stupid cage. Here, try really hard to figure out what’s wrong with the argument being presented in this news story:

I’m literally unable to comment on this. I start sighing so heavily I wake up on the bathroom floor. We need a new verb that describes the action of making an argument which is so obviously self-refuting and built on a series of glaringly false premises that people can’t be bothered to argue with you.

On most days, I spend a portion of the morning zipping through the major news sites, and the opinion pages of a few major newspapers, looking for something that’s worth the process we used to call “fisking,” back when grandma drove an Edsel. I just spent five straight mornings wondering if American journalism collectively had a stroke over the weekend. In an opinion piece on Trump’s “rudderless” national security policy, this paragraph appeared in the Philadelphia Inquirer on October 9, the day after the Trump administration announced that it had reached a deal for the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza:

In the Middle East, the war in Gaza rages on, as well. And like Russia, instead of heading closer toward an end, things continue to escalate. The latest escalation was Israel’s attack on Hamas in Qatar, a very close ally of the United States. And once again, no response came from this administration.

The war in Gaza just keeps escalating, and the Trump administration has no response to it! They aren’t even trying to have a plan!

Is it possible that editors in legacy media are just slopping crap onto the website without reading it, at this late point, as they wait for the layoff notices? What’s the apotheosis of phoning it in, and how can we recognize it? I mean, other than by reading the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In a similar moment on the narrative hand grenade range, Senate Democrats, who have repeatedly voted against the continuing resolution to fund the operations of the federal government, spent the week “confronting” Speaker Mike Johnson, who long ago secured passage of that funding measure in the House, to “angrily” — angrily, wink wink — demand that he stop keeping the government closed. Why does that make any sense at all? Because reasons.

Also, Abigail Spanberger and Jay Jones are very angry that Republicans are mean, and they spent the week rebuking the GOP for violent rhetoric, casually brushing aside that thing where Jones ranted about murdering political opponents and their children and Spanberger declined to distance herself from him. No, really. There comes a level of late-cultural narrative implosion in which the only appropriate choice is to shut off the television, shut off the computer, and sit in the back yard with a pitcher of whiskey cocktails.

Everything is worse than it has ever been, and the whole world is collapsing, so Trump is going to conquer the cities with the military. “Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue.”

Spend the weekend by a lake somewhere. Politics is having a moment, and needs to be ignored while it works on itself.