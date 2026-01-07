A year ago, two historic and quite beautiful communities in Los Angeles started to burn. The fires would be catastrophic, destroying big parts of Pacific Palisades (in the city) and Altadena (in the county, above Pasadena). Those fires, it turns out, were caused by the fact that Donald Trump was just thirteen days away from his inauguration for a new term as President of the United States, an event that would usher in a new era of suffering in a tragic nation. Orange Man’s cruel hateful meanness made there be some fires.

The fires exemplified something that would happen later, occuring before the thing that caused them. Event, then a long pause, then the cause of the event. Fires that happened on January 7 have a direct connection to the New Age of Disaster that something something Trump something something. Things started burning JUST THIRTEEN DAYS BEFORE TRUMP, NOW DO YOU UNDERSTAND!??!?!?

This powerful journalism comes to us from a reporter at what was then MSNBC, who was so devastated by his direct encounter with the fires that his Blue Steel selfies became even more charged with picturesque anguish:

Soboroff’s new book, released just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the fires, is…quite something. A comparison will help: Since the fires, the filmmaker Gabriel Mann — the director of the documentary Hotshot, whose career topic is wildfire — has been digging carefully through the evidence to tell us what happened. He’s had some help, because litigation leads to discovery. And so, among many examples, Mann has been able to show very clearly that (as federal prosecutors have alleged) the Palisades fire was a reignition, an old and smoldering fire being hit by new high winds. In a long series of posts and livestreams, Mann has discussed in great detail the clear evidence that the Los Angeles Fire Department walked away from a fire in the hills over the Palisades without fully extinguishing it. Note well: People saw this fact, and documented it. Hikers and others took pictures and shot video of smoke coming out of the ground between the earlier fire and the January 7 Palisades fire (screenshot below, click this link to play the video).

So here’s how Soboroff starts, in the very first paragraph of the prologue that opens the narrative, and slow down to read this carefully:

A hidden danger, overlooked, that “found a place to hide.” No one could have known! On the first page of the story, none of that is true. There are pictures and video of the smoke inside a state park, in the hills over the Palisades, in the days before the January 7 fire. It was only overlooked by the California State Park system and the LAFD.

Now, this next post from Gabriel Mann will be too big for a screenshot, but go look at it: We have text messages from state park employees telling colleagues to prevent firefighters from trampling native vegetation, limiting the firefighting effort. State park employees also demanded that firefighters repair the containment line from the January 1 fire, fixing an aesthetic scar that ran through a park. As Mann writes, “They un-contained the fire & it broke containment days later to become the Palisades Fire.”

And so on, because many other plain failures are increasingly well documented: the decision to not predeploy firefighters to high-risk neighborhoods during a period of high winds, the long failure to maintain and fill a reservoir that could have fed water to helicopters near the fire, the failure to turn off powerlines in burning neighborhoods.

Soboroff waves all of that away. Climate change is making fires bigger, he explains, so fire “can be a remarkable time machine, a curious form of teleportation into the past and future all at once,” showing us what Trump’s climate policy is going to do. The story the Los Angeles fires tells is climate, full stop. We can see that the fires were too big to stop, and so the Democrats who govern Los Angeles and California are blameless, because Trump is causing the New Age of Disaster.

In a moment that absolutely nails what he’s doing, Soboroff writes that he was interviewing a government official who tells him to hand over his notebook. He does: the reporter gives the official his notebook, and the official writes the true causes of the fire in the notebook, and then the reporter repeats as fact the thing the official has written into his notes:

Apologies for the quality of that lopsided photo, but I was taking pictures of the page in a bookstore to avoid giving Jacob Soboroff my money.

What do journalists do? They repeat the things that government officials write down for them. The end. Government is not to blame for not stopping the fires, government officials wrote in my notebook, and this proves that government is not to blame.

Anyway, there you go. Fire departments can’t fail to put out a fire because they lack the right resources or support, which isn’t the real issue, but fires prove that Donald Trump is very bad and we need to suppress the politics of blame in Los Angeles and California. Newsom 2028!

Magic.