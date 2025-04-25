Tell Me How This Ends

John
1d

So much to unpack and discuss ...

For starters, my first Forest Service seasonal ff job was in 1980, seems like, well a long time ago.

The bottomline up front; the wildland firefighting agencies in the US (USFS, BLM, NPS, FWS, and most state agencies, here it's CalFire) have been on a long slippery slope of dysfunction for decades. Education from liberal (ie not based on reality or historical fact) universities, and quota fulfilling gender or ethnicity points overshadowed decades of hard work. People (mostly those filling in those quota goals) with a BS in Forestry (and often near zero real world, out in the woods experience) got management and leadership positions, and faced near zero recourse when they failed. Those with the experience left, kept their heads down until retirement or converted to the prevailing trend (DEI before it was called DEI).

In my area (central Sierras) there has been a lot of fake news about cuts, but little if any ever took place. It is a bit early, north of the LA basin, most seasonal ff come on between mid May and mid June, but as of today I have not heard of any cuts.

As to combining all the federal agencies, I see a very mixed bag of possible outcomes.

The positive would be a significant reduction in upper level management duplication.

On the negative side, each federal land management agency has very different purposes, directives and doctrine. That hurdle, making firefighting strategies and tactics uniform across the country would be difficult at best. Making the Park Service take on the same land management rubrics as the Forest Service would be like asking Catholics to adopt Scientology.

The problem isn't so much the various agencies, it is the disfunction of government "experts" and the myopia of their perspectives. The forests (and homes, and people, and infrastructure, and wildlife, and watersheds) will burn to dust before some will base their actions on current and expected fire behavior.

And forest (and chaparral) "management" was lost thirty years ago when spotted owls, condors and obscure salamanders took precedence over human life.

Trying hard not to sound like the curmudgeon old guy, but here's one example. "Back in the day" when we weren't actually on a fire, we spent one day every two weeks training, and the rest were spent working on a fuelbreak, or actual forest management project. Now, at least in my area, zero fuelbreaks are cut, let alone maintained, zero.

So what's the answer(s)? No, the agencies are not being gutted. And if anyone decides to "fix" them it will have to be a cultural sea change.

4 replies by Chris Bray and others
Joseph L. Wiess
1d

If the forestry service practiced good land management, they wouldn't need to worry as much as about fires.

Clear the underbrush, get rid of the trash, and create a few firebreaks. Set up reservoirs, and so on. Be proactive.

