Hillary Clinton spoke, early this month, at 92Y in Manhattan, and video of that hourlong discussion was posted online this week. She’s spent her life being so dishonest that she’s driven herself insane. There’s no way to exaggerate this. She’s a dark soul, circling the mouth of hell. The problem is that she’s also the apotheosis of 21st-century Western AWFLism, so her madness is a more general madness. To examine her derangement is to examine the moment we’re living through.

The comment that has drawn the most attention is this one, and you only need to watch the first thirty seconds to see how batshit lost she is, and how stupid her madness had made her:

Republicans, being brutal and degrading monsters, are telling women that they should consider having children — which means that they’re telling women to “go back,” destroying our societal progress and attacking women’s rights.

Be scared, Americans, because Trump and his minions have such a dark vision that they want you to have…families. Imagine living such a degraded and miserable life that you raise children. Babies are the darkness. It’s the entire anti-civilizational death instinct packed up inside a single Pepto Bismol-toned pantsuit.

Beyond the anti-life moral derangement and resolute joylessness, the Demon Clinton’s worldview is also built on just the absolute strangest set of non-facts. Men like JD Vance and Elon Musk, being moralistic, chauvinistic traditionalists, think women should be barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen, and shouldn’t have careers or public roles.

“The attack on women’s roles.” By the Trump administration, which thinks women should be handmaids and stay indoors having babies while their men run things. Meanwhile, Susie Wiles is the first woman to serve as chief of staff in the history of the country, and women serve in the Trump administration as, for example, Attorney General, Secretary of Homeland Security, and Secretary of Agriculture. Trump brought Harmeet Dhillon into the DOJ because the Republicans think women should be barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen, see?

It’s even better than that, though, because in Hillaryworld, Elon Musk is a patriarchal traditionalist. Can someone please photoshop Grimes into a handmaid costume? JD Vance married his Yale Law classmate, who became a Supreme Court law clerk and an associate at Munger, Tolles, & Olson, JUST LIKE A HANDMAID!!!!!!

It’s brutally stupid. It’s so shockingly insane and disconnected that my mouth quite literally kept falling open, and there was a danger that flies would buzz in. Every word out of Hillary Clinton’s mouth is an assault on the most crushingly obvious physical reality. She’s a political Jim Cramer, a perfect contrary indicator. If she says the toast is burnt, you may assume there’s a lump of wholly uncooked bread dough sitting on the kitchen counter. No one has ever been stupider than this sick fool.

You can watch this entire inverse miracle here, if you want to experience this level of vertigo, but for crying out loud be careful and take breaks:

I made it to half, and then I literally couldn’t go on. Watching Hillary Clinton speak is like opening your brain as a public toilet.

Trump has made the economy crater:

The store shelves are empty, because no goods are being shipped to the United States:

Donald Trump degraded the Oval Office, and Hillary has never seen anyone treat that sacred space so shamefully, INSERT OWN CIGAR JOKE HERE:

And of course, Putin Putin Putin Putin Putin Putin Putin, an act that never gets old:

Trump, brace yourself for this, is so evil that he’s deporting people, and throwing them into detention centers while they await deportation, and no Clinton would ever sink so low as to deport anyone, although, weirdly, “During the Clinton administration’s two terms, 11.4 million of the total 12.3 million deportations (93 percent) were returns, although this number includes both enforcement and administrative returns.”

Personal note to future Hillary Clinton interviewers:

But anyway.

You can tell that an authoritarian regime is being born, Clinton warns, because they start going after the opposition:

No shit, kid.

Hillary Clinton, Chris Bray says, a shadow of horror passing across his face. No one has ever been dumber, crazier, or more sociopathically shameless. It’s a miracle. The day she departs this world, they’ll be baking cakes in hell to throw a giant welcome party. And we were just 70,000 votes away.

Raise a glass to 2016, again.