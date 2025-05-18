Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl's avatar
Karl
2h

It seems that Hillary Clinton is actually possessed. She has made the journey from politician to archetype, the mere earthly vessel for the concentrated narcissism of the Baby Boom generation, fading into history, yet still crying, “what about me?”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Chris Bray and others
MKnight's avatar
MKnight
2h

I feel like you insulted pepto bismol.

Hell is definitely anxiously awaiting this woman.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
88 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture