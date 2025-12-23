Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
8h

Power company trucks lining up on my block, and I'll be mostly offline until tomorrow. Though I may still be around for a little while before they start "maintaining infrastructure."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
David's avatar
David
8h

I think this is related. The cracks are showing all around the world.

https://brusselssignal.eu/2025/12/the-eu-could-be-gone-in-four-years-a-revolutionary-eruption-is-coming/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture