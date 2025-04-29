I said two days ago that the fog of hysteria would eventually clear, and we would start to get a sense of what’s actually happening under all the insane news media crisis-mongering. Well, okay. It started right after.

This is what the national debt clock said at 10:30 this morning:

Facing that sea of red ink, Democrats have just released a detailed tracker that shows how much money the Trump administration has refused to spend, leaving it in the Treasury. Literally, HUGE WARNING: DONALD TRUMP ISN’T GIVING AWAY HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, THIS IS A CRISIS. I can’t imagine how we ended up with $37 trillion in federal debt.

The Trump tracker project is built on an absolutely extraordinary foundational presumption, which you can spot in their title alone:

The money is owed to the American people. Who owes it to them? What’s the source of the money?

The American people are owed money by the American people. We aren’t giving our money to ourselves. Batman villain Rosa DeLauro, the Connecticut congressional barnacle that attached itself to our faces 34 years ago and apparently can’t be pried loose, says in a statement that Trump is “insisting our country cannot afford to help families make ends meet.” So the government takes money from American families, then gives the money to…American families. And that helps them to make ends meet, see. Reducing your taxes and your share of government debt costs because government spends less wouldn’t help you make ends meet, because that’s only your own money. It doesn’t start to help until the government takes it from you so the government can give it to you.

Me: Give me a hundred dollars. (you take it out of your pocket and hand it to me) (I hand you forty dollars, after taking my administrative share) You: What the… Me: You’re welcome. I’m happy to help.

On social media, Democrats are framing Trump’s decision to not spend some money as “this steal,” an act of theft. Not spending is stealing. If you have money in your checking account and you’re not spending it, you’re a thief. If Trump is stealing by not spending, who is he stealing from? Who’s the victim of the theft?

What a useful project. They’ve clarified so much more than they knew they would.