Tell Me How This Ends

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
3h

Isn't it weird how, when a Democrat is president, nobody is confused about who runs the Executive branch?

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5 replies by Chris Bray and others
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
3hEdited

Does any of this matter?

SCOTUS just signed our republics death sentence, with their birthright citizenship ruling, the same week we're going to celebrate 250 years since our founding.

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45 replies by Chris Bray and others
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