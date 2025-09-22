I live in a state that’s governed by the most amazing collection of fools and sociopaths, and they’re inflicting extraordinary harm on the place. But I jumped in the car this afternoon and drove up to Morro Bay, a little town on the Central Coast with a few thousand residents living on low hills around a harbor that’s full of seals and otters. I walked along the north end of the harbor, and then stood on a rock in the semi-dark and listened to the sound of otter breath. Pfft, they go, as they dive and then surface. That’s them in the foreground.

I decided to get on the road because of this (screenshot below, click this link to watch the video):

I recognize the places in that video, and I miss them all.

If you’re not following Keely Covello on Substack, you should. She’s writing about both realities of California: governed by appalling failures, full of good lives in beautiful places. The far-left culture of ruin clings to a fifty-mile strip along the western edge of the state, but the rest of California is so different it’s like you hit a membrane when you pass between the two places.

I’ll be back to writing about politics momentarily, but pause for a moment. Don’t let the sick political culture that weighs so heavily on all of us, the shameful violence and the ghoulish gaslighting, break you. I agree with this post from Bad Cattitude: “this is a war for the actual nature of reality.” I’m finding it useful to get out of the house and go see some actual reality, and I hope you are too. And I wish Substack allowed photos in the comment threads, for obvious reasons. Consider all the words in this post a cheap excuse to give you a picture of some otters in a nighttime harbor.

About that “war for the actual nature of reality”: At Tom Klingenstein’s website, I very recently published an essay on the collapsing authority of left-oriented institutions as they descend into a state of insistent unreality. We all see it.

More very soon.