If we’re stuck with a culture war, what targets are worth the effort, and what transgressions merit an attack? What do we punish, and what do we preserve?

I spent a few hours tonight looking at the topic firsthand, which took quite a bit of driving for someone who lives in the zero-Cracker Barrel confines of Los Angeles. What I learned is that if you find a Cracker Barrel in California, you’re within a few hundred yards of a Panera Bread, and an Olive Garden, and possibly an Applebee’s and a Chili’s. It’s like that, and like clusters with like. It’s non-special thing wearing the costume of special thing, a 700-store publicly traded food factory dressed up as something neighborhoody and folksy. So I agree wholeheartedly with the premise about changing the incentives, and the need to attack soulless woke performance for the sake of attacking soulless woke performance, but I also agree with the “who cares.” Uncle Herschel isn’t worth the candle.

Feeling that Cracker Barrel is losing its authentic country culture is like worrying that Outback Steakhouse isn’t authentically connected with the true richness of the Australian national character. “Until the sea gives up her dead,” I always cry at the Red Lobster hostess, categorizing her authentically with those who go down to the sea in ships. In a moment that reminds me of the death of Belcampo, here’s some video from a Cracker Barrel employee:

Ohh, they took the old man in a rocking chair off my…microwaved packaged food. It’s all just valueless extraction, and I say that as someone who prefers capitalism to all the alternatives. It’s all just there to paste different slogans on the same garbage. Old-timey comfort food, a Blackrock product.

Cracker Barrel doesn’t offer full lists of ingredients for any of its food, but it does provide basic nutrition information for a website that tracks allergens. So:

One serving of one breakfast for one person: soy plus 113 grams of sugar — just like Meemaw used to make, back on the farm, in the old days. We just had the folk wisdom to save every scrap of soy lecithin and soy oil, back then, for the recipes from the suffering times, and put it to good, nourishing use.

Two eggs: “Contains soy.”

I shopped in a Cracker Barrel store, this evening. Let’s whip up some old-fashioned “Southern style” biscuits, “from our home to yours.”

How richly authentic!

Soybean oil plus corn syrup solids. Down home Southern-style soybean oil.

Don’t mourn this place. Don’t boycott it, but also don’t ever go there. It hasn’t offered actual country-style comfort food for a long time, and it’s not surprising that they hired a former Taco Bell executive to run the place. Just forget about it and move on to something better. That’s my tiny contribution to the culture war, as tonight turns into this morning. The negative vision, the “what we’re against,” has to be matched by a positive vision, so go find a local restaurant where good people are making real food. Or just make some biscuits in your kitchen, which doesn’t ever require the use of any soy products. You can use those cubes of fat that come from cows — I forget what they’re called.