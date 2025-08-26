Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

Tale as old as time: Business offers a good product for a good price and becomes successful. Then comes the expansion and the franchising, and before you know it they're coasting on their old reputation while microwaving your Aramark "food."

As a 60 year Southerner, I can tell you the food at Cracker Barrel sucked long before anyone put soy in anything. HOWEVER, as many things are, it was where your parents and grandparents stopped when you were traveling I95 to visit family because there was plenty of Mac and cheese, tons to look at and do for car-weary/hyper kids, and the staff was (back then) universally friendly, down home, genuinely nice ladies. And until the BLM/Cvid/rainbow crap, they kept customers because of that nostalgia. (Not me - we stopped with the kids outside of Richmond once in the early 90s and never went back!)

But, esp for Southerners, I think, it’s just the perfect example of not only general wokeness but of the pervasive corporate dismissal and erasure of our culture. We’re all dumb hicks down here who need to be told by our educated betters what’s good for us, and we’ll get it, good and hard. Except Southerners sniff that out miles away and mostly stopped going to Cracker Barrel by 2020. It’s just a rest stop maybe now, mostly when the kids need to pee.

We won’t miss you, Cracker Barrel.

