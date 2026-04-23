Tell Me How This Ends

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Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
5h

From afar (NM) it does appear to be hopeless. While I hope Hilton wins it probably won’t matter because the legislature and local governments will remain firmly in the hands of RETARDS.

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47 replies by Chris Bray and others
A Whip of Cords's avatar
A Whip of Cords
5h

You’ve described the end result of coming down with a fatal dose of “Pretendism.” Pretending the insane things you believe are, in fact, true, can end no other way.

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1 reply by Chris Bray
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