Last summer I walked around a large RV encampment in an unincorporated neighborhood next to Compton, taking pictures of the thing as county contractors hauled away giant piles of garbage (with a bulldozer, no less) and five-gallon buckets of human waste. Some of you will remember that post without needing to go look at it again.

More recently, over the last weekend, I drove around in Watts, looking for the sites of animal abuse that Julio Rojas and Joey Tuccio have been discussing. I limit the number of times I drive through the same neighborhood in Watts, especially when I find myself driving around Piru Street, so I didn’t find the dogs, but then I was near that RV encampment in West Compton, so I drove over to see what ten months has done to the thing.

It’s the same. It’s THE SAME, down to the same RVs and the same giant mounds of trash and the same signs about which RVs are protected by pit bulls. I took this picture last July, but the same RV is in the same spot this week:

Los Angeles County is frozen in amber. Sites of degradation and misery are occasionally cleaned up or relocated, but give it ten minutes. I thought about walking around in that RV encampment this weekend, but I lacked the patience for an hour of slogging through the same shit again. Look, this shit is still shit.

Here’s a TV news report on that encampment from this week:

Here’s a news report on the same encampment from last year, describing the bold government clearance of the encampment:

They’ll be back next year, and the year after that.

And then California’s candidates for governor had a debate last night, and they talked about the things that are really important to the people of the state. Here’s the whole idiotic thing in a single screenshot:

They’re gonna get Trump, and they’re gonna fight Trump, and they’re gonna STAND UP to Trump, and they’re gonna stick it to Trump, and they’re gonna protect California from Trump, and they’re gonna Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump. Frozen in amber.

Meanwhile, the retarded communist mayor of Los Angeles (and a relatively non-retarded county supervisor) were in the Oval Office on the same day, begging Trump for money. This is somehow real life, an actual image from earth:

So nothing ever changes or gets fixed, they all hate Trump, and they all beg Trump to fix the broken things they can’t address themselves, being functionally impotent in the face of non-symbol-performance reality. THAT SICK DISGUSTING SON-OF-A-BITCH, I’M GONNA…ask him to fix the problems we can’t solve.

Watching people like this “debate” is like watching a patient in a psychiatric dayroom announce his battlefield plans for Waterloo. They mean nothing. They are nothing.

There are two Republican candidates in the gubernatorial race who have a real shot at winning, Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco. People I respect tell me they’ve talked to Hilton and think he’s for real, but I’m struggling to care. California is feeling like a psychotic episode in physical space, a sustained mental breakdown that pretends to be a state. I’ll try to pay more attention to Hilton as we get closer to the election. If he wins, he may need to treat the job like a zombie apocalypse.

Katie Porter should probably be hospitalized for dementia.