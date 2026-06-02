Tell Me How This Ends

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
9h

Having lived in Venice I've seen this scene played out many times:

—The activists (who “came to feed and support people”) are certain that the police are being cruel. “You take people to jail! You don’t help them!” and “Look at this abuser! Look how he abuses people!”

I even once saw a guy so enraged by the sight of cops doing this, he attacked them and got clipped for his trouble. (There were of course vigils and protests and more performance art aimed at the pigs and I'm sure the guy's family back East got a nice fat check from the city for their son's noble sacrifice.)

There is just something in the sun, the light, the air, the ocean that does things to people's brains out here, and that attracts people from all over the world (lost souls, dropouts, castoffs, outcasts, exiles etc) who really seem to believe that we're all entitled to an infinite supply of free manna in whatever form we prefer and that the gravest possible crime is a hurt feeling, a thwarted desire, an unexpressed impulse—but worst of all any type of STIGMA. Your self-esteem is the sacrosanct essence of your soul and anyone wounding it is committing a blasphemous and deeply uncool hate crime.

California is the last farthest West outpost of Western Civ and it seems to have a culture of eternal utopian haze where it is forbidden to forbid and where it seems cruel that not everyone on earth can live the "La dolce far niente" from cradle to grave—and this thwarted infantile utopian desire I think also explains the unhinged rage whenever one of these eternal children runs face-first into reality. Life's unfair, I blame society!

California really is the land of the golden OUGHT, which exists in opposition to the old cold IS. Elections and politicians might help or harm around the edges but society is rooted in its people and we are a transient tribe of strangers who are so tolerant we'd buy a 40 for an alcoholic and a new needle for a teen junkie. Everyone deserves their own little slice of Heaven! Never mind meth or fentanyl, California itself might be the strongest, most dangerous drug of all.

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SamizBOT's avatar
SamizBOT
9h

Had a client once who owned a drug rehab halfway house outside Vegas. I don't know how many beds he had, but I do know it was 6k per OCCUPIED bed per month. Just typing that out it's obvious the incentive that is being created.

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