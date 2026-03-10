The thing we’re experiencing as political crisis is mostly an epistemic crisis. We’re choosing between a “politics,” a thing that presents as politics, that has referents and anchors, and a “politics” that doesn’t. The politics with no anchors is the politics of the abyss. You’re tired of hearing me say this name, but David French is writing for and about the abyss. He is the abyss. And David French writing about James Talarico, as he did over the weekend, is the abyss writing about the abyss.

The point of discussing these two specific meat puppets so often is that, their personal meaninglessness aside, they represent the laziest, simplest expression of let’s go ahead and call it the zeitgeist. They are the moment. They show us a piece of what we’re all doing right now. I parsed French’s failed logic today at the Federalist, but I realize there are a bunch of quite significant things I missed.

French wrote this weekend about about the wonderful true Christian James Talarico, and his bold and clear declarations that God doesn’t care about things like abortion, so we have to be sure as Christians to make sure that everyone has infinite access to “abortion care,” especially our warm and wonderful trans neighbors. This is what true Christians care about and fight for: trans abortion. Screenshot of the important seminarian and Bible scholar James Talarico preaching a sermon from the altar, with captions:

In his column about Talarico this weekend, French says that we often mistake our conflict for a fight between left and right. But he proposes a different split, writing that “if the primary American divide is between decent and indecent, then the equation changes. Talarico shines.”

Fighting for our trans community’s abortion care, James Talarico is decency, the thing itself in the form of a body. Opposing him is indecent. Then French drops these two paragraphs, and slow down and notice this. Maybe read this twice, because this is exactly where I missed the significance of the maneuver on my first pass:

If you were to crack open Scripture today and start reading, one of the first things you should notice is that the Bible contains remarkably few political mandates. You can read it from cover to cover and not know the definitive biblical tax rate, welfare program or foreign policy. But the next thing you’ll notice is that there is an immense amount of guidance describing how Christians should behave. Indeed, in the book of Galatians, the Apostle Paul says that the fruit of the spirit is a set of virtues — “love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.”

What is the Bible to David French? It contains few to no specific mandates, nothing that can be applied as a directive about what you should do. But it contains many orders about a set of virtuous emotional states that you should seek to attain: You should feel joy. You should feel love. You should feel gentle, kind, good. The Bible doesn’t tell you what to do, but it tells you how to feel about what you do. Fighting for trans abortion feels loving and joyful, Talarico and French are telling you, so the Bible says to do it. Love means affirming trans children: “Bullying children is immoral. It’s a sin.”

There are no values, no right and wrong, but there are sins of thought and speech. Bullying is a sin. You can sodomize livestock, which is cool, but you can’t bully people for sodomizing livestock, which is sinful.

Nothing is true Everything is permitted Except saying that there are things that are true, and saying that some things are impermissible, which is false and impermissible

Similarly, I can only find this video on Facebook, so you’ll have to click over to watch it, but here’s Talarico telling the Human Rights Campaign that God imposes no judgment on our behavior and our choices, except for the choice of being mean: “Being a Christian is about loving thy neighbor, not bullying LGBTQ people.” In this formulation, you literally can’t sin, except by disagreeing with another person’s choices, which is hate, which is a sin. God says to love, so trust me, you have to love what I’m doing right now to this goat. Don’t sin by telling me to get off the poor goat.

David French says the division in American politics is between decency and indecency, but I propose a different split: The division in American politics is between people who believe that things can be known, understood, and evaluated on the basis of some fixed and identifiable criteria, and people who stand in front of the mirror and see God in the reflection, and then follow their god’s order to feel good about whatever they do. The politics in which you can do anything at all as long as you feel loving and kind about it is a politics of total freedom, which is liberating in a sense, but it is above all built on the premise that nothing is knowable on the basis of any criteria that live outside your appetite. You are God; what you want is God. And no one can judge you for that. Watch James Talarico speak and tell me that isn’t what he’s doing, or that this isn’t what French is celebrating him for.

The conflict is between the idea of knowledge, on the basis of something outside yourself, and the idea of feeling on the basis of things that are unknowable. You can do whatever, and no one can bully you for that, because who’s to say what’s right or wrong?

The “who’s to say,” the absence of a standard in anything, is the heart of the offer. French and Talarico present this as politics, a choice about who to vote for. It’s quite a bit deeper than that, and the moment is more important than the fact of an election cycle.

What’s on offer here is the state of being afloat, fixed to nothing, knowing nothing, feeling that nothing is knowable, and there are no standards that can be defended on any basis. Bullying is a sin, so you have to accept everything equally.

Remember this one. Tie David French to this moment, and make him wear it. It’s unusually revealing, and it shows us a choice we’re all going to have to be clear about making.