Tell Me How This Ends

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Chris Bray
1d

"Hypernormalization"

https://x.com/RamboVanHalen/status/2053498223776727204

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1dEdited

Zohran Mamdani: "The NY subway will be free."

Spencer Pratt: "The LA busses will be free... from urine, feces, stabbing, and attacks."

Pratt: "So that's kind of similar. We both have free things for public transportation."

Mic drop.

Lol. I'm so invested in him winning so I don't have to be depressed about my place of birth!

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