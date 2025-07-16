Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
4h

Note also that local law enforcement worked on this investigation alongside federal agents, an act of cooperation discussed here:

https://www.justice.gov/usao-az/pr/owners-northern-arizona-businesses-arrested-employment-practices

In sanctuary jurisdictions like California and Los Angeles, local police and sheriff's department investigators wouldn't work on something like this, because we don't allow cooperation with federal immigration authorities. So we're so moral and progressive that we wouldn't oppose human trafficking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
4h

To paraphrase a quip I saw on X, the current progressive view is that we should triple the minimum wage but have all the work done by illegals off the books for $5/hour.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture