Tell Me How This Ends

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1d

They make a desert and call it peace

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Susan's avatar
Susan
1d

The ruins of a once living, productive place. Now it's dead so that tourists can stare at the bulldozed land. The destroyers actually CREATED a ghost town. Insanity.

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