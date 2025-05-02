Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irwin Chusid's avatar
Irwin Chusid
16h

"Politics is the art of making your selfish desires seem like the national interest." — Thomas Sowell

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
16h

Remember the days of the balanced budget amendment?

Chris, I'd give more credence to Trump's cuts if the Pentagon budget was also being cut. Seven failed audits in a row! Going on eight, I'm sure. We don't need a "Golden Dome," we don't need more expensive nukes, we don't need a lot of platinum-coated weapons systems.

Instead, Trump and the Republicans are shoveling more money at the Pentagon--and, I'm sure, most Democrats will also go along with it, as long as their districts get some of the pork.

As I learned from a major general in the Army, lower budgets would actually force the military to think, to prioritize, and hopefully to make sound decisions. But it never seems to happen, no matter who's the president.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies by Chris Bray and others
91 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture