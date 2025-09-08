The Supreme Court has lifted a district court order limiting the enforcement of immigration laws in Southern California, and the news is full of fangirl cheerleading for Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s blistering dissent.

I’m not hostile to the discussion, and I was prepared to consider the argument that there were Fourth Amendment problems in the way ICE was carrying out arrests in Los Angeles. But Sonia Sotomayor isn’t making that legal argument. She’s just feeling about it. She’s feeling about it SO MUCH.

Go read the dissent. It’s short. Here’s a taste:

My goodness, things have gotten so dark in America that cops are “carrying handguns.” DO YOU STILL THINK WE HAVEN’T TRANSITIONED TO LITERAL FASCISM?!?!?!? I’ve never seen cops with guns before — the change into being Nazis happened so fast!

And then, and this is straight out of a movie, immigration agents “racked a rifle” while they talked to a Latino. Cops always wait to put a round in the chamber until they’re actually in the middle of a confrontation, or something, but racking a rifle is very dramatic. WHAT HOSPITAL WAS YOU BORN IN, BOY?!?! I don’t know, sir. Click click!

They do the, you know, the slidey thing, to be scary. That’s how guns work.

Here, have a bonus excerpt. This part covers a page jump, so you’ll have to keep on scroooooolling down, but look for the legal analysis from a justice of the nation’s top court:

Question before the court: Are federal agents conducting lawful enforcement operations?

Judicial answer: People feel very scared!

Lord, we pray that you will bring the Feelings Era in American public life to a hard and immediate close, and restore us to a renewed age of fact and reason. Read Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion, and you…might?…see a slight…difference in approach:

YOU KNOW WHO ELSE LIKED TO CALMLY ANALYZE THE PREVAILING LEGAL STANDARD, THINK ABOUT IT!

Now I’m gonna go ask people questions, and RACK MY GUNS when I don’t like the answer.

Hell yeah, boys! Git some!