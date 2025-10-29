Fascinating fact from new California polling: “Gov. Newsom’s approval rating is at 55% President Trump’s in CA is 26%.” Disaster everywhere, majority quite pleased. I think I can explain.

Donald Trump just spent a few days in Asia, closing a remarkable series of trade deals. He was greeted with elaborate demonstrations of hospitality.

LOL that they gave him gold crown, and points for trolling, but that’s not currently the point, so let’s just skip right past it. See also:

Maybe they hate him, and maybe they’re faking it. I doubt it very much, but say for the sake of argument that they are. They still put on the show for him. They still very much demonstrate respect, aggressively, whether they feel it or not. You might take a moment to ponder why they do that. Meanwhile (screenshot, click the link if you want to watch video of Trump dancing):

“People around the world laugh at us.” Oh God he’s SUCH A JOKE, it’s so HUMILIATING, everyone hates him! Literally while Trump is overseas being greeted with significant ritual performances of respect and concluding trade deals.

Don Winslow is a respected and capable novelist, his books tend to land on the bestseller list, and he’s an idiot. He’s a smart person who has turned himself into a stupid person.

Now, to begin connecting that to something larger, a brief detour: The New York Times has been all over California, lately, reporting at length on some of the state’s most serious problems: Oakland is a dump, Los Angeles has a giant child prostitution problem.

For a long time, the Los Angeles Times was the newspaper of record in the American West, and very much the newspaper to beat in California. The newspaper’s state capitol bureau was famous for its size and relentlessness, and they had reporters everywhere. The newspapers in San Francisco got beat on San Francisco stories by the Los Angeles Times, the newspapers in San Diego got beat on San Diego stories by the Los Angeles Times, and so on. They competed, they were tough, they fought for stories. The Times was famously the “velvet coffin,” so comfortable a place to work as a reporter that people didn’t leave: forty years, then dead at your desk.

Now, however, as the New York Times digs deeply into California’s obvious and metastasizing dysfunction (while carefully avoiding the obvious political conclusions), the Los Angeles Times is…just sitting there. They miss major stories about California all the time, and they miss major stories about Los Angeles every damn day. The thing is moribund, decrepit, inert. It just occupies office space, like a chair or a stapler. They’ve covered the Figueroa corridor child prostitution crisis once this year, when the US Attorney’s Office sent out a press release they could type up. A woke and fairly stupid newsroom in Manhattan routinely beats the Los Angeles newspaper to stories the LA reporters could find by standing up at their desks and walking out to to the street, while the Los Angeles Times is very focused on — you’ll be shocked to hear this — climate change, racism, and MEAN ORANGE MAN. Current opinion section headlines:

Today in the Los Angeles Times: REPUBLICANS ARE VERY MEAN. Check back tomorrow for more news on REPUBLICANS ARE VERY MEAN. California in decline, child prostitution on the rise, Oakland dying, uh. What were we saying? By the way, how are the Dodgers doing in the World Series? THE PAIN IS TOO DEEP TO EVEN CARE, YOU NAZI, AND THAT’S A VERY INSENSITIVE QUESTION.

Sorry, I just fell asleep for a moment. Give me a second. Do Latinos hurt too much to care about Shohei? Experts divided.

Being amazed by the silence of the Los Angeles Times on a crushingly obvious HUGE LOS ANGELES STORY, I went to see who’s running the place. This required me to check in with a newspaper I mostly ignore, for obvious reasons. So:

Did you just hear a heavy sigh? Yeah, that was me. She also spent a long time at the New York Times, where she was an editor, an editor, an editor, and an editor. But I’m sure she could find her way to the sidewalk if you gave her a map.

There are people at the Los Angeles Times who should know how, including these two, but something is happening that keeps them from mattering.

The sharp-elbows world of local newspapers died, what, twenty years ago? Thirty? Someone here mentioned Robert Caro’s The Power Broker in a recent comment thread, and yes, there have always been blind spots and agendas in journalism. But not like this. Somebody just pulled the plug on their souls.

The difference is in connection, in the degree to which newspapers have reporters who feel comfortable in the street: comfortable with cops, comfortable with bums, comfortable in chaos and crisis. Pete Hamill, bars and cigarettes. Mike Royko. David Simon, even. City guys. At the Los Angeles Times, Gale Holland is the reporter on the homelessness beat.

Her stories are about activists, professors who are homelessness experts, and executives at non-profits. You may notice a missing category, there. If you’re a sociologist, please give Gale a call, because she very much wants to hear from you. How often will you find Gale Holland on Skid Row, on the sidewalk, with a notebook in her hand? Oh, please. Let’s not pretend.

And so what happens is never half as important as what’s being discussed among the people who matter. The sensemaking institutions are writing about the sensemaking institutions. The Los Angeles Times is about itself. It’s a here’s how we’re feeling about Trump today inside this building newsletter. Don Winslow is posting about Don Winslow. The discussion is about the discussion.

Homeless encampments everywhere, record-high homelessness, thousands of overdose deaths on the street every year, drug addicts all over the parks, filthy cities, undisguised child prostitution on the street, literally tens of billions of wasted dollars: So what? I mean, at least we’re not Republicans, because that would be bad.

Look upon my works, peasants!

The jar is sealed. The lid does not open. That’s how Gavin Newsom is a huge success, and Donald Trump is an embarrassing failure. The discussion is about symbol-feeling, and it can’t be about anything else.