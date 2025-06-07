Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
1d

Common topic when I debate politics with friends over here, because it's just as bad on this side of the Atlantic:

"Do you think you should pay for my hobby?"

"No, of course not!"

"Then why am I paying taxes for insert-something-or-other-not-an-essential-service?"

"But if there wasn't tax funding no-one would be doing it?!"

"And yet! We had art, music, sculpture, dancing, sports and so on for centuries earlier."

Which is where the topic is changed to what was on the telly last night or what has the Dastardly Putin/Trump/other done this episode, et cetera, we've all experienced it.

Even funnier is when people defend politicians' wages and perks by saying: "If they don't earn a lot, they are more likely to take bribes, and if the pay is bad then the best people won't try for politics!" It is pure anti-understanding of human nature.

Or as the saying goes: "Scum and cream both rise to the top"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
1dEdited

I think it’s pretty clear that these sorts of pork projects mainly happen because NIMBYism has erected an insane thicket of overregulation on what everyday citizens and businesses can do with their own property. (Ed: As in, it’s literally illegal to do the sorts of common sense things you want to see, and that is retarded.)

It’s not surprising or evidence of some great conspiratorial racket that a whole complex of consultants and nonprofits arose to navigate these channels of pork and siphon off the money.

But the solution is abolishing the vast majority of local government regulations, not merely targeting federal pork for zeroing out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Chris Bray and others
102 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture