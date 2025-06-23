Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve G's avatar
Steve G
3h

They’re so disappointed. In my 72 years I’ve never seen people wish bad things on their own country just to get back at a President.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies by Chris Bray and others
Jacqueline Rose's avatar
Jacqueline Rose
3h

I'm almost convinced that literally all American mainstream news is propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
83 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture