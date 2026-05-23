Tell Me How This Ends

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Leonard's avatar
Leonard
22m

Makes you wonder if selling out to private equity in Indiana was seen as a better (if less lucrative) option than selling out to private equity from China or Bill Gates.

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Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
21m

I saw a story on Ag Week this morning about how it was costing $1600 per acre in the Central Valley to comply with all the regulations out of Sacramento. And there’s a proposal that didn’t make it out of committee regulating nitrogen that would result in not enough N to even grow lettuce.

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