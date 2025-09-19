Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
9h

Reading this again, a few minutes after I posted it: There's nothing Democrats won't do in the service of mRNA injections. It's the drum major in their parade, and they just march wherever it leads them. WE LOVE YOU, VACCINE. It's a degree of mindless devotion that I wouldn't have imagined. They're going to burn down the administrative state to serve....Moderna.

Okay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
K2's avatar
K2
9h

It still hurts to see each time California decends a bit lower on the regression slide. Your phrase ”basically a hospital ward full of brain-injured psychotics, and zigs around behind a bizarre set of shifting symbols without ever knowing what they mean by any of it.” is so true it stings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture