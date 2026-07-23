Tell Me How This Ends

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
11h

There are kickbacks, ghost jobs, and outright bribes at stake. All of it depends on a large, wasteful, unaccountable government. This arrangement cannot be called broken, because it was never intended to serve the people in the first place.

The founding fathers knew this. They tried to prevent it.

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16 replies by Chris Bray and others
Brian DeLeon's avatar
Brian DeLeon
10h

Wasn’t it Khrushchev who said the Soviet Union would take over America without firing a shot? Well, it’s not the Soviet Union, but it is its ugly soul, communism. If even the Republicans are for government giveaways, the country doesn’t stand a chance.

“We will bury you.”

Nikita Khrushchev

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