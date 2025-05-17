Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Ungovernable's avatar
The Ungovernable
8h

To be honest, the more I learn about how the Supreme Court operates, the less impressed I become.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Susan's avatar
Susan
8h

Thank you so much for the clarification. I can always count on you for that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
80 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture