New cost estimate for California’s high-speed rail project, which has revised its plans to include a bunch of single-tracked and shared-track sections that will significantly slow the alleged bullet trains if they ever start running: $231 billion. But don’t worry, because they still have a few more decades of construction to make it far more expensive. Reminder: I crawled around on the “high-speed rail” structures near Fresno, and took pictures to show what a full decade of construction has accomplished.

Meanwhile, here’s a headline from California news this week: “Agencies discuss what to cut as state deals with $35B deficit.”

Colossal failure, building toward insolvency plus physical degeneration: bad freeways, giant concrete “high-speed rail” structures that don’t connect to anything, hundreds of square miles of urban favelas.

So here’s the focus of yet another gubernatorial debate (screenshot, but watch the video here), held this week:

And (screenshot again, click this link):

California is well beyond being out of money, and needs to make enormous budget cuts, so California Democrats are promising to add new state programs to make college, childcare, and medical care completely free. It’s P.T. Barnum plus psychosis, pure circus-madness fantasyland.

As the descent accelerates, the promises of more free shit accelerate. Eventually we’ll all be living in a muddy hole in the ground, and the political debates for state office will be about eating daily free lobster and filet mignon from the government. “Buddy, I’ll fill that muddy hole in the ground where you live with the biggest free diamonds you’re ever seen.” They’re out of money, they’re out of sanity, they’re out of logic, and they’re out of honesty. Why, boys, out in Californee, they got lakes full of hot stew, and the rivers flow with the finest whiskey.

The combination of getting less and being promised more seems to be inevitable, making politics an exercise in filling psychological holes. You’ll go to bed hungry, but debates will be a buffet. Hobos dream big.

On both sides of my family, my grandparents came to California after World War II. There were jobs, prosperity, affordable new-built homes, clean cities, good schools, and a future. This face will forever be associated with a massive inflection point:

It’s a historic accomplishment to create this much decline. Give this man a crumbling statue in a remote and brutal desert, somewhere, where no one will ever travel to to see it. Or just put it on top of the high-speed rail structures to achieve a comparable effect.