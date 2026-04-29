Tell Me How This Ends

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Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
12m

See also:

https://x.com/christopherrufo/status/2049544423588118966

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Erich Sielaff's avatar
Erich Sielaff
14m

Retards. These are the numbskulls you used to laugh at in school.

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