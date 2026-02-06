Three things, briefly.

First, I realize that I didn’t finish the thought about the trajectory in Minneapolis. The developmentally disabled governor of Minnesota recently did this:

…at about the same moment he was doing this:

So I don’t know how he gets out of the box he’s put himself in. Deporting our warm and wonderful undocumented neighbors is PRECISELY IDENTICAL TO BEING A LITERAL NAZI, and also I’m having friendly and productive conversations with the Totenkopfverbände. A calm ending would require a plausible process, proceeding under conditions of calm and order, but idiot boy has spun up his AWFL brigades around the premise that the battle goes on until they reach the bunker in Berlin. Once you call people to action on the premise that they’re fighting to save Anne Frank, how do you tell them to just go home, it’s no big deal? I don’t see how Karenforce lets itself just wind down and go back to normal life, and so my guess is that this means it ends in purity spirals and internal purges. We’ll see.

Second, and related, I spent some time recently asking police chiefs in neighboring South Dakota how they were dealing with anti-ICE disorder in the streets. They all gave the same answer, which can be summarized as lol wut. It’s not lockstep or the absence of dissent: There are modest protests in Sioux Falls, and some anti-ICE sentiment on college campuses, but zero — and I mean zero — Jacobin street theater in South Dakota. They have calm debate. At the Federalist, I explored the reasons for this chasm between Minnesota and South Dakota, and it’s a quick read:

South Dakota Offers Chaos-Plagued Minnesota A Recipe For Peace With ICE.

And finally, the BIG PROBLEM with MAGA 2.0 is that the federal government is enormous, with a bunch of functionally independent parts that are run, in practice, by the administrative state. So Donald Trump is issuing smart, clear directives and executive orders, but then…not much…happens. Yesterday, I wrote a long story at the Federalist about one of the examples of the bureaucracy not quite hearing what the new policy is:

Stalled Battle Against Woke Science Shows Trump Can’t End The Entire Deep State By Himself.

I doubt there’s a huge audience for a story about federal funding for academic science, but I think the larger point is worth the time. How does the President of the United States, especially a mean orange president, get the agencies to do what he tells them to do? They pretty clearly aren’t going to cooperate without being forced to, and so far a lot of them aren’t being forced all that much.

And let’s also consider this an open thread for the weekend, so whatever’s on your mind….