Oh no, Orange Man’s fascist Coast Guard is about to issue a policy change to say that they LOVE SWASTIKAS! I know this is true, because I saw it on the Internet.

Story here, under this headline:

If you read the story, you’ll notice a few things. They don’t directly say what actual policy document is being changed, for example. And they say that they’ve reviewed a copy of the new policy, but they don’t post it, or post screenshots or excerpts. So a horrible new document does a bunch of terrible things, just trust us.

Problems pile up pretty quickly. Read the opening paragraphs closely:

The U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify the swastika, an emblem of fascism and white supremacy inextricably linked to the murder of millions of Jews and that more than 400,000 U.S. troops died fighting against in World War II, as a hate symbol, according to a new policy that takes effect next month. Instead, the Coast Guard will classify the Nazi-era insignia as “potentially divisive” under its new guidelines. The new policy, set to take effect Dec. 15, similarly downgrades the definition of nooses and the Confederate flag, though display of the latter remains banned, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post.

First problem: current policy doesn’t name the display of a swastika as a prima facie use of a hate symbol, but — in language comparable to the supposed new policy — only categorizes a swastika as a potential hate symbol. So the change described by the Washington Post is supposed to be from definitely to potentially, but there’s no current policy that makes all displays of a swastika a definite hate incident. There are reasons for this, and a military museum displaying swastikas in a display on the defeat of the Axis powers would probably not be trying to display their feelings of hate. Policy uses language about the “potential” meaning of symbols because an investigator, and then a commander, would have to make a determination about intent. The use of “potentially” in a policy isn’t an attempt to downplay anything; it’s a requirement for investigation and analysis.

You can see the current Coast Guard policy on the display of nooses and swastikas yourself. It’s on pg. 3-13 of the Coast Guard Civil Rights Manual, which you can find at this link (link opens a PDF file), and note the repeated use of the phrase, “potential hate incident”:

It’s a lie through omission: the news story does not mention that the Coast Guard currently regards the display of a swastika as a potential hate incident. So, taking the Washington Post at its word about the language of the new policy, the Coast Guard is considering a policy change that will regard the display of a swastika or a noose as a potentially divisive incident rather than a potential hate incident. This is significantly less dramatic than the change they mean to suggest.

The new policy, like the old policy, requires investigators and commanders to determine the intent of a servicemember displaying a symbol like a swastika or a noose before making a decision about what the symbol means. The new policy, like the old policy, requires an investigation. I’m prepared to reconsider this interpretation, and I’ve emailed the Coast Guard news media office to ask for a copy of the new policy, but it very much appears that the change being proposed doesn’t have the scope or the meaning that the Post has assigned to it.

Second, notice the framing in these paragraphs:

The new Coast Guard policy also limits the amount of time that service members have to formally report the display of a noose or swastika — which could be enormously problematic for personnel at sea. Like the Navy, Coast Guard members can be deployed for months at a time. The new policy gives them 45 days to report an incident whereas the previous policy did not have a deadline other than to advise that Coast Guard members who see a potential hate incident “should immediately report it to a member higher in their chain of command.” That 45-day deadline will have a chilling effect, said the Coast Guard official who had seen the new policy.

The old policy allows members of the Coast Guard to report the display of a swastika or a noose whenever, with no time limit. The new policy demands urgency, and requires that the display of those symbols be reported immediately. The Washington Post interprets this to mean that the current administration is downgrading the importance of the display of these symbols. The message that if you see something like this, you should tell us right away is taken as proof that the Coast Guard is making the matter less important. If you witness a crime and call 911 right away, that’s proof that you don’t care about it. If you really cared, you’d report it months later.

Wait for the full policy document, and then read it in the context of the old policy document. Don’t trust the hysterical overeading of evidence that the reporters don’t actually show you. Patience, caution, skepticism. I very much doubt that anyone is going to tell people in the Coast Guard that hell yeah, the swastika rocks, fly it in your quarters with pride. The functional difference between the old and new policies is likely to fall somewhere around zero.

UPDATE:

Prompt and clear response from the Coast Guard public affairs office:

“The claims that the U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses or other extremist imagery as prohibited symbols are categorically false. These symbols have been and remain prohibited in the Coast Guard per policy. Any display, use or promotion of such symbols, as always, will be thoroughly investigated and severely punished. The Coast Guard remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering a safe, respectful and professional workplace. Symbols such as swastikas, nooses and other extremist or racist imagery violate our core values and are treated with the seriousness they warrant under current policy.” – Admiral Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant, U.S. Coast Guard