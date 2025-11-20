Tell Me How This Ends

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vee's avatar
Vee
9h

NOW the Washington Post is concerned about the Jews when this country has been having literal "from the river to the sea" marches after 1200 Jews were brutally murdered on October 7th? 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
TheAbjectLesson's avatar
TheAbjectLesson
9h

What’s really happening is the USCG is trying to de-snitchify itself from the prior politicized harridan regime that used these same policies just like you would imagine: to crush political enemies. Hegseth himself couldn’t take orders back to service as a field grade infantry officer because of allegations of “extremism” because of his tattoos. i.e. A Crusader cross. We can’t be offending the Muslim members of the military now, can we?

And then there’s the issue of people in the military with a sense of humor. What’s really going on is the depoliticization of the services’ policies and what you’re seeing is the resistance to that by one of the HR harpies in USCG HQ.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture