Tell Me How This Ends

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L D Pemberton's avatar
L D Pemberton
8m

We are just doomed, it’s depressing, but I won’t be here too many more years to worry about it. I do worry about my children and grandchildren, but most of them are in line with all of the progressive policies, so I guess I’m worrying about something that I shouldn’t.

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Laurence Temojin's avatar
Laurence Temojin
8m

But these same people lie about everything and are still at it. One day they will have to answer to The Almighty for their lies. It’s just disgusting!!

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