Tell Me How This Ends

ScuzzaMan
5h

"She not gonna let you search for no bodies"

She's eaten 3 or 4 of them herself.

Rudolph Rigger
5h

Your piece gives me hope that there *are* pockets of resistance against the general enshittification of everything.

One of the things that strikes me about this, though, is that it takes *will*. You don't just buy a fiddle and waltz into a national concert hall and expect to be lauded. You have to buy the fiddle and spend hours and hours and hours (and then some more hours) honing whatever natural talent you may have - and then, only then, do you get a *chance* to play at such a level.

I learned to play the piano way back when - and practiced hard. I got to the point where I could play the honky-tonk/harpsichord solo bit in Wakeman's Merlin (I could also do classical, but Wakeman was the thing for me). It took practice, concentration, and I could just about get it right about 90% of the time. I went to see Wakeman in concert. He played it, note perfect, whilst bobbing about like a bloody pendulum. I realized at that point that maybe a musical career was not for me.

The mother of a friend of mine, who was a professional musician, told me that the difference between a professional musician and a (good) amateur is that the amateur practices until they don't make a mistake whereas the professional practices until they can't make a mistake.

The thing is, though, you can't hide it. You can't pretend. If you're not all that good - or haven't put in enough work - it WILL show.

You can't hide behind platitudes, or posturing, or spaff some glorious woke word salad, or appeal to whatever systemically unjust wotnot is the current flavour of the day. It's just you and the sound - it lives or dies with you.

It is meritocracy writ large.

