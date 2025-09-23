Apologies to readers who live in America for cluttering up your inbox with a message about Crazyland.

SB 771 is sitting on the desk of our sociopathic governor, and it’s a bill to punish hate speech by punishing social media platforms that carry it. The opening section defines the problem that the bill is trying to solve, and it starts with “anti-immigrant slurs,” which inflict “hate-motivated harm.”

On the day when every warm and kind lawn sign liberal on the planet is warning that taking Jimmy Kimmel off the air for a couple of episodes is precisely identical to what Literally Adolf Hitler did, the California legislature has sent the governor a measure that aims to impose million-dollar fines on social media companies that allow users to post crimethink. “I think a biological male who identifies as a woman is actually still a man.” $1,000,000 fine.

Senate Floor Analysis of the bill here:

Fascinating list of groups for and against, a left-on-left fight over who gets to speak. Sample list of the opposition:

Code Pink and the Democratic Socialists of America think California is too far to the left on speech questions. Quite an accomplishment.

If you live in California, it would take you about a minute to use the form at this website to tell the governor to veto this idiocy. Remember the bill number, and make sure to include it in your message: SB 771.

Scott Wiener voted for the bill, in committee and on the floor, which is usually enough information to know which side to take.