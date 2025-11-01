An order today from a federal judge in Massachusetts requires the Trump administration to pay SNAP benefits even though Congress hasn’t funded the current operation of the program.

The full order is here:

Talwani Snap Order 242KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, concludes that people will be harmed if SNAP benefits are not provided, and Congress previously appropriated contingency funds for emergencies in the SNAP program, so there’s no need for current appropriations — the executive branch must use emergency and contingency funds to pay for current operations despite the absence of current appropriations.

Defendants — the Trump administration — are required to use contingency funds to pay for current operations, whether or not Congress has funded current operations. A court has just concluded that a federal program must operate in the absence of current appropriations. That’s…an interesting choice.

Why wouldn’t that logic apply equally to paychecks for the armed forces, or ICE, or air traffic controllers? If a judge is ordering the government to disregard the current appropriations for a federal operation and just spend whatever contingency funds are on hand, then the FAA has an Airport and Airway Trust Fund, with a current balance around $18 billion, and air traffic controllers aren’t being paid. Judge Talwani orders the executive branch to pay for current operations despite the absence of current appropriations. She just limited the reach of the government shutdown, routing ongoing spending around the absence of a budget or a continuing resolution.

If that door is open, at least try to walk through it. The courts are demanding that the Executive Branch spend available money without worrying about current congressional appropriations for federal operations. Take them up on it, and see how committed they are to the principle.

“Heightening the contradictions.” What strange days.