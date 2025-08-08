Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

Brian Nelson
This is what and for whom I voted. This cabinet is greater than the 1992 Dream Team. When RFK Jr endorsed Trump, a sense of hope, optimism, and deep 'correctness' hit me unlike any time in my adult life.

I am not so naive to believe everything will go the way I hope--but this is already an order of magnitude more than I expected.

Smash 'em Bobby! Name 'em Tulsi! Indict 'em Pam! Send 'em back Kristi! Squeeze the hell out of 'em Scott!

It seems to me that Trump surrounded himself with the most competence a cabinet has been capable of carrying--and is letting them run. This is initiative based leadership, like we learned in the Army. "Here is my intent and end state. Go do it. I will not tell you how, but I will resource you and back your play."

Reader East of Albuquerque
As you say, Chris, "What strange fascists." Thanks for writing about this.

