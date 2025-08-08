I’ve been waiting for other Substackers to write about this, because there are people who work in this lane much more often and much more knowledgeably than I do. But silence mostly prevails, with exceptions, so here we go:

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy made an extraordinarily clear and direct statement about mRNA vaccines for Covid-19, this week, saying that they drove mutations and prolonged the pandemic. He made that statement while announcing that HHS is revoking $500 million in public funding for further research into mRNA products. The entire announcement was only two and a half minutes long, and well worth watching for yourself:

In the face of a great deal of MAGA skepticism about the Trump administration’s regulatory response to mRNA products, this is real change coupled with a remarkably clear statement that walks right over a bunch of media-imposed narrative boundaries. The nation’s most senior health official just said out loud that the Covid vaccines offered more risk than protection.

Note that the media, while constantly yammering on about the threat of fascism from the Trump administration, is attacking this decision with critical stories that warn about the loss of governmental coordination and funding for private corporations. NBC News:

HHS said in its initial press release on Tuesday that BARDA was terminating an award to the University of Texas Medical Branch and the biotechnology company Moderna to develop an mRNA-based vaccine for H5N1, the strain of bird flu that has infected dozens of people in the United States. But a Moderna spokesperson said on Wednesday the contract was canceled in May. HHS has since amended its press release to say that it is “restructuring” collaborations that affect Moderna’s research on nucleic acid-based vaccines. Another company affected by the cuts, Tiba Biotech, said it was directed on Tuesday to stop all work on a therapeutic for H1N1 influenza, more commonly known as swine flu. The company said in a statement that it was disappointed and surprised by the decision, since the therapeutic relies on a technology other than mRNA.

So the fascists are ending the gleichschaltung of the previous administration, severing a corporate-state connection and leaving corporations like Moderna to make their own decisions at their own risk with their own funding. What strange fascists.

The news coverage is walking down all the predictable paths, as when the subhed at the NBC News story linked above says this: “The cuts add to mounting evidence that Kennedy is pursuing an aggressive anti-vaccine agenda.” But the very same NBC News story offers these two paragraphs, negating the claim of that subhed:

"After reviewing the science and consulting top experts at NIH and FDA, HHS has determined that mRNA technology poses more risks than benefits for these respiratory viruses," Kennedy said in a video announcement on X. "Let me be absolutely clear, HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them," he added. "That's why we're moving beyond the limitations of mRNA for respiratory viruses and investing in better solutions."

The federal government is acknowledging. plainly and directly, that the mRNA products marketed by Moderna and Pfizer as Covid vaccines offer more risk than protection. Isn’t that what we’ve been waiting for?

Linked above, but see also: