Tell Me How This Ends

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shadwick omegaanalysis.com's avatar
shadwick omegaanalysis.com
15h

There is at least one Supreme Court Justice who is going to need someone to explain this to her.

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
14h

On one hand, obviously a nice win. I'm worried it's too narrow and easy to avoid by just having different government employees ask for the censorship -- or "non-government" employees like the ones at Stanford.

Still, a reason to celebrate.

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